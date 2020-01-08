Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go
James (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's tilt against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
James has been under the weather, but is feeling well enough to give it a go. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role running the show for the Lakers.
