James is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Warriors due to right foot soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James has unsurprisingly been added to his team's injury report, and all indications point towards him playing in the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals. Expect confirmation from the Lakers on his availability closer to tipoff.
