Lakers' LeBron James: Handed probable tag
James (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
James has been playing through a minor knee issue, so the Lakers appear to have listed him as probable simply as a precaution. His knee failed to slow him down in Sunday's clash with the Kings, scoring 29 points and recording 11 rebounds along with 11 assists, two steals and a block over 35 minutes.
