James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James has been battling tendinopathy in his left ankle and has missed three of the Lakers' last 13 games due to the issue. With Thursday's contest the first of a back-to-back James could be in line for an off night. If he can't go, Taurean Prince and Max Christie will likely garner larger workloads.