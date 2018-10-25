James had 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Suns.

James was somewhat subdued on the offensive end, scoring just 19 points but adding double-digit dimes. In what was his first victory in a Lakers uniform, James also saw reduced playing time in the comfortable victory. He has had plenty of ups and downs across his first week as a Laker but certainly appears to have brought showtime back to Los Angeles. He will get the night off Wednesday before facing the unbeaten Denver Nuggets in what is sure to be an entertaining fixture.