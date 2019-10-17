Lakers' LeBron James: Hands out 11 dimes Wednesday

James finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason victory over the Warriors.

James was on another level Wednesday, toying with the Warriors in the comfortable victory. The 11 assists were a game-high and there is a very realistic chance James leads the league in that category this season. He also shot 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, an area of his game that has let him down of late. If he can get that facet turned around, James could certainly be looked at as a top-10 player once again.