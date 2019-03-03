Lakers' LeBron James: Hands out 16 assists in loss

James finished with 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 16 assists, and nine rebounds in 41 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Suns.

James matched his season-high with 16 assists Saturday, also leading the team with 41 minutes of playing time. This was a tough loss for the Lakers who are now losing touch in the playoff race. Questions are certainly going to arise after this performance, regarding both the personnel and the coaching staff. Over the past month, James has been the 32nd ranked player, much lower than his season rank. The future is somewhat clouded but as long as he is on the floor, he should continue to put up big numbers, minus the terrible free-throw percentage that is.