James (ankle) will have an undisclosed minutes restriction during Sunday's All-Star Game, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

James missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, an issue he's dealt with for several weeks. He sat out Saturday's NBA All-Star practice but will serve as a captain and start for the Western Conference. James didn't give a specific number of minutes that he planned to play Sunday, but he said he's looking forward to playing with some of the younger players in the All-Star Game before calling it a night. He received treatment ahead of the All-Star game and will continue to receive treatment this week before the Lakers resume play Thursday against the Warriors.