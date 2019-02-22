Lakers' LeBron James: Has team-high 29 points Thursday

James finished with 29 points (11-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over the Rockets.

James dispelled any doubts over his fitness, scoring a team-high 29 points in 40 minutes Thursday. This was a massive win for the Lakers who are attempting to force their way into the playoff picture. As long as James remains injury-free, he should be in line for a strong finish to the season with the Lakers needing to win as many games as possible.