James was held out of Thursday's practice to stay fresh for the Lakers' upcoming road trip, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.

There's nothing to indicate James is dealing with an injury that could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Magic. Coach Luke Walton noted that it's a priority to keep James healthy following a physical game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, where he dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and a steal in 36 minutes.