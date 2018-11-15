Lakers' LeBron James: Held out of practice Thursday
James was held out of Thursday's practice to stay fresh for the Lakers' upcoming road trip, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
There's nothing to indicate James is dealing with an injury that could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Magic. Coach Luke Walton noted that it's a priority to keep James healthy following a physical game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, where he dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and a steal in 36 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Pours in season-high 44 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up 25 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Near triple-double in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Sees minutes downturn in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops 28 in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...