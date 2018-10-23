Lakers' LeBron James: Hero to goat in OT loss
James posted 32 points (11-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 43 minutes in the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Unsurprisingly, James was involved in two of the instant classic's most pivotal plays. His three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in regulation knotted the game at 128, eventually sending it into overtime. However, his pair of missed free throws with 12.8 seconds remaining in the extra period helped sink the Lakers, as the Spurs' Patty Mills subsequently drained a go-ahead jumper that gave San Antonio the lead for good. It was a crushing turn of events for the perennial MVP candidate in what was only his second game in his new digs, and it marred what was an otherwise stellar performance. James and his teammates, who will continue to play without the services of both Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo for several more games due to their respective suspensions, will dust themselves off and attempt to bounce back against the Suns on Wednesday.
