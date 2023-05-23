James said after Monday's 113-111 season-ending loss to the Nuggets that he's unsure if he'll remain with the Lakers when the 2023-24 season starts and is considering retirement, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports. "I'm simply not sure if I'll be back in the fall when the season begins," James said following the Game 4 loss. "I have a lot to think about."

James submitted his best game of the postseason Monday, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Nuggets from sweeping the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. His statement about his playing future is far from a definitive one, and his comments should be taken with a grain of salt considering all of the emotions that surface after a demanding season comes to a close. The 38-year-old battled through a foot injury and appeared in 25 straight games to end the campaign, averaging 25.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes during that stretch. He's under contract for at least one more season with a $50.65 million player option for the 2024-25 campaign.