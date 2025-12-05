James notched eight points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 victory over the Raptors.

James' historic streak in which he's scored 10 or more points in 1,297 consecutive games officially ended Thursday night. James did have the ball in his hands to close this game out, but he opted to pass it to a wide-open Rui Hachimura in the corner as the Lakers pulled out the win. James had a tough night shooting the ball in Luka Doncic's (personal) absence, but his playmaking combined with Austin Reaves' offensive explosion was enough to get the Lakers over the line.