Lakers' LeBron James: Hits 30-point plateau

James had 30 points (14-27 FG, 2-9 3PT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 win at Memphis.

LeBron extended his run of scoring 20-plus points to six games, although he ended his streak of double-digit assists at seven contests. Despite posting his lower assist tally of the season, James continues to be the driving force of a Lakers team that remains one of the best in the Western Conference, partly because he is distributing the ball much better and letting his teammates get involved more often. James will aim to extend his sizzling run of play Monday on the road against the Spurs.