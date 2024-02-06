James recorded 26 points (12-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 124-118 win over the Hornets.

While a lingering ankle injury has sidelined him twice in the Lakers' last eight games, James remains productive when he's on the court and has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight contests. During that stretch, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 boards, 7.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor.