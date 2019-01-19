Lakers' LeBron James: Hopes to practice Sunday

Coach Luke Walton said he hopes to have James (groin) back at practice Sunday, though he does not expect the four-time MVP to play Monday against Golden State, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

James continues to progress in his recovery, but the Lakers have played things close to the vest in terms of a return timetable. It's now been nearly a month since James last played (Dec. 25), and Saturday's game in Houston will mark his 13th consecutive absence. Assuming he does sit Monday, as well, James' next chance to play would arrive Thursday against Minnesota.