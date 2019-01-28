Lakers' LeBron James: Hoping to return Thursday
The Lakers are hoping James (groin) can return for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While James hasn't officially been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup with the Sixers, it seems all but certain that he'll remain sidelined for at least one more contest before a potential return later in the week. The four-time MVP took part in full-contact drills over the weekend, but he wants to get a few more practices in before getting back to game action, per Ganguli. James has not played since suffering the strained left groin on Christmas Day in a win over Golden State.
