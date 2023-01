James supplied 35 points (15-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 loss to the 76ers.

Although Philly couldn't contain James, the 76ers prevailed in beating the Lakers once again. Although he's missed a couple of games, James is enjoying an excellent January, averaging 32.8 points, 10.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds over five games.