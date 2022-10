James tallied four points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and a rebound across 16 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition loss to the Kings.

James will have to wait for the next game to score his first field goal of the season, as he failed to find the bottom of the basket in his preseason debut. The All-Star's cold start should be of little concern, however. As usual, his fantasy prospects remain extremely strong for 2022-23.