James is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets due to a left knee contusion, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While James has consistently been listed on the Lakers' injury report, the superstar forward's knee injury is new. With Cam Reddish (groin) also questionable, Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura could be in store for extended minutes if James is ruled out.