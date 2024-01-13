James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game in Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James lands on the injury report again following a 10-point, nine-assist showing in just 24 minutes during Thursday's blowout loss to Phoenix at home. The veteran superstar has appeared in 10 straight games, averaging 23.4 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes, so his absence would be a significant blow to a reeling Lakers team.