Coach JJ Redick said that James (foot) went through most of Tuesday's practice and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

James sat out of the All-Star Game due to discomfort in his left foot and ankle and could miss the club's first game following the All-Star break. The Lakers were managing the superstar's activity prior to the break due to the lingering left foot injury, and if he is ruled out for Wednesday's contest, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dalton Knecht could see an uptick in playing time.