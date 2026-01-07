James (injury maintenance) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

James continues to battle left foot joint arthritis and a right sciatica injury. Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Lakers are considering a maintenance day. During Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, James produced 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes.