Lakers' LeBron James: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (injury maintenance) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
James continues to battle left foot joint arthritis and a right sciatica injury. Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Lakers are considering a maintenance day. During Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, James produced 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes.
