James (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.
James has consistently been listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion, despite only missing one game so far this season. If the superstar forward is ruled out, Cam Reddish (groin), Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince are candidates to receive increased roles.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Efficient despite blowout loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Suiting up Monday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as questionable•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 22 but struggles from deep•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Available to play•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed questionable for Saturday•