James notched 38 points (13-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Mavericks.

The Lakers started strong and finished on a weak note, but James was consistent as an offensive threat and posted an impressive all-around game. He's been on an absolute tear of late and has scored at least 30 points in seven games in a row, further enhancing his role as one of the league's premier offensive players despite him being close to turning 38 years old.