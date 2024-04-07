James contributed 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

James had a rough night from beyond the arc, but that was perhaps the only category in which he could've done better. James recorded an impressive double-double while also making his presence felt on the glass and the defensive end, and this was his 16th game with 10 or more assists this season. James has also notched two double-doubles and one triple-double across his last six contests.