James finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 25 minutes Wednesday in a preseason loss to Minnesota.

James has sat out two games on the exhibition slate, but he ramped up to 25 minutes for the Lakers' penultimate preseason contest. The veteran led Los Angeles in scoring and finished second in rebounding en route to an impressive double-double. James has had trouble staying healthy in recent campaigns, but Wednesday's performance was a great reminder of how dominant he can still be when he's on the court. Though he'll turn 39 in December, James remains a top-15 draft pick in fantasy, and he could easily outperform his ADP if he manages to stay healthy during the coming campaign.