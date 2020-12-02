James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million max extension with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James had a $41 million player option for 2021-22, but he and the Lakers have opted to lock in $85 million. James is coming off of his fourth title and at age 35 last season, averaged 25.3 points, a league-high 10.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.