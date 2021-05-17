James tweaked his ankle in Sunday's win over the Pelicans but intends to play Wednesday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James was playing through a lingering ankle injury in Sunday's regular-season finale, but he went to the locker room late in the contest after he stepped on Nickeil Alexander-Walker's foot during a layup attempt. Prior to his departure, James totaled 25 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three steals and a rebound in 27 minutes.