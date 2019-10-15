Lakers' LeBron James: Intends to play Wednesday
James (rest) will be held out Monday night, but he plans to play Wednesday against Golden State, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
James is sitting out Monday for rest purposes, but with the regular season nearing, he'll be back on the court Wednesday to get some work in.
