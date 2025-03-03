James posted 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 win over the Clippers.

He just missed producing his fourth straight double-double, as James tied Luka Doncic for the team lead in assists while taking a back seat to his new teammate's team-high 29 points. It was James' lowest scoring output since Dec. 2, snapping a streak of six straight games with at least 25 points in which the future Hall of Famer had averaged 29.8 points, 11.0 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.