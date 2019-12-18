Lakers' LeBron James: Just misses triple-double

James scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 loss to the Pacers.

His poor shooting from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe ended up costing the Lakers and helped to end their 14-game road winning streak, but James still delivered a solid fantasy line. The future Hall of Famer has dropped at least 20 points in 18 consecutive games, averaging 27.0 points, 10.4 assists, 6.9 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.