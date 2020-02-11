Lakers' LeBron James: Just shy of triple-double

James tallied 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's 125-100 win over the Suns.

If the Suns had made this a more competitive game, James would have likely passed the triple-double threshold for the 12th time this season. The one-two punch of James and Anthony Davis continues to provide monster fantasy numbers, and a few more rebounds per game would vault James' seasonal averages into triple-double territory.