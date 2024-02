James accumulated 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Knicks.

James notched his ninth consecutive 20-point game, bringing his grand total to 35 20-point games across 45 appearances this season. His athleticism is still excelling, as James ranks in the 85th percentile for transition frequency and 73rd for transition efficiency among all players this season.