James scored 29 points (9-21 points, 5-11 3Pt, 6-10 FT), and added one rebound, 12 assists and two blocks in Monday's 124-121 win over the Nuggets.

James has played his last two games despite a groin issue that had him listed as probable entering each one. In those contests, the 35-year-old totaled 60 points, nine rebounds and 19 assists. Although he seems to have sufficiently recovered, he may get some extra rest in Thursday's game against the Kings as he gets ready for the playoffs.