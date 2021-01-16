James (ankle) totaled 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and 11 assists in a victory over New Orleans on Friday.

James' 21 points were well below his season average, but they were enough to lead Los Angeles on a night in which six players scored in double figures. The veteran also led the Lakers in assists, as he registered his second-highest total (11) in that category this season. Fantasy managers who roster the future Hall of Famer may be most pleased with his output from the charity stripe -- for the second time this season, James went a perfect 7-for-7 from the line.