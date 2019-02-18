Lakers' LeBron James: Leads comeback win
James totaled 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
He took flight in his 15th All-Star appearance, slamming home some of his trademark dunks in a come-from-behind win. In what has been a drama-filled season, James will head out of the All-Star break looking to lead his team to a top-eight seed and avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005.
