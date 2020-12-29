James scored 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, a block, and three turnovers in 36 minutes of Monday's 115-107 loss to Portland.

James posted team-highs in points and assists, but it wasn't enough as the full strength Lakers fell to Portland on Monday. James remains one of the top assets in fantasy and should see significant run as the Lakers have no back-to-back games scheduled through the week.