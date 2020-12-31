James (ankle) tallied 26 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in a win over San Antonio on Wednesday.

James was a question mark to play in the contest due to a sprained left ankle, but he ended up leading the Lakers with 35 minutes and 26 points. On the day he turned 36 years old, James put together a typically versatile stat line, contributing five boards and eight rebounds while notching one steal and one block. He also set a season low by committing only two turnovers.