James finished with 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 98-78 win over the Rockets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

James shot 0-for-9 from behind the three-point line in the Lakers' previous two games heading into this contest. However, the 22-time All-Star turned it around Friday by sinking two of his five attempts from deep. He also had only three turnovers after combining for 16 in Games 3 and 4. With Los Angeles earning the win, the team will advance to meet Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Semifinals. In two meetings with the Thunder during the regular season, James struggled, averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 12.5 percent from downtown across 31.0 minutes per contest in those appearances.