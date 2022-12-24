James totaled 34 points (15-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 134-130 loss to the Hornets.

As he's done several times before, James single-handedly brought his team back into contention in the final stanza, scoring 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. Despite the impressive rally, he was called with goaltending call that tied the game with seconds left. P.J. Washington then hit two free throws to put the game out of reach. Fantasy managers can count on continued success from James, who will keep the offense rolling during Anthony Davis' absence.