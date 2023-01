James supplied 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and 11 assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 victory over the Spurs.

James was connecting with Anthony Davis and new asset Rui Hachimura all evening, but he took matters into his own hands in the fourth quarter and almost single-handedly put the Spurs away for good. Davis has been on an incredible run, and the hits should keep coming now that Anthony Davis is back to pick up the slack.