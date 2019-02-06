Lakers' LeBron James: Leads team in scoring
James totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 30 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.
While James finished with the team lead in points scored, he also led the Lakers with six turnovers in a 136-94 loss on the road. The former MVP now has two games under his belt after returning from a groin injury that caused him to miss extensive time, and although Tuesday's performance was below average by his standards, he figures to return to form in the near future. James will take the floor next against Boston on Thursday.
