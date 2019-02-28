Lakers' LeBron James: Leads the way with 33 points

James finished with 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 victory over the Pelicans.

James led the Lakers with 33 points Wednesday, adding 10 assists, six rebounds, and three defensive stats. This was a much-needed win for the Lakers and will hopefully turn some of the attention away from the off-court issues. James continues to put up big numbers despite the recent lackluster performances but things will certainly not get any easier when they host the Bucks on Friday.

