James posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Magic.

James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves combined for 72 points on night where the Lakers only mustered 101. Los Angeles currently ranks 19th league-wide with 109.9 points per 100 possessions. Early season rumblings of a minutes restriction for James are fading fast. He's essential in keeping the Lakers afloat, even with his 39th birthday coming next month.