James left Wednesday's loss to the Clippers with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a groin injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James headed to the back of Staples Center after exiting the court and didn't return to the game despite the Lakers briefly remaining within striking distance. After the contest, he called the issue a "spasm" or "strain" in his groin but indicated that it didn't seem as bad as the groin injury he suffered in 2018 that caused him to miss a significant portion of the campaign, per Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA. James closed Wednesday's loss with 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes, but clearly the injury concern is more pressing news to fantasy managers. James indicated that he'll go in for imaging Thursday, per Duarte.