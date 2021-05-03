James departed Sunday's game against Toronto with soreness in his right ankle, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Lakers were down big when James exited for his normal rest midway through the fourth quarter, and he headed straight to the locker room to have his ankle examined. It did not appear that James tweaked the ankle on one specific play, so he's likely just dealing with some discomfort in his second game back from a multi-week absence. Consider the reigning Finals MVP very questionable for Monday night's home matchup with the Nuggets.