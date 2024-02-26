James supplied 28 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 loss to the Suns.

James lifted the Lakers offense despite being a game-time decision with an ankle injury, leading all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and assists in a well-rounded double-double performance. James has handed out 10 or more assists in 11 games this season, recording at least 25 points, 10 assists and five rebounds on five occasions.