James amassed 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 loss to the Suns.

It's the first time since Dec. 28 that James has played fewer than 35 minutes, as the Lakers were down 27 points heading into the fourth quarter and used the opportunity to give the 39-year-old a breather. Over his last 10 games, James is averaging 23.4 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals as he continues to act as the primary distributor in the Lakers' offense -- he hasn't recorded fewer than six assists in a game since late November.