James registered 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 win over Portland.

James has been less efficient as a shooter this season than fantasy managers have gotten used to throughout his career, but the superstar forward caught fire Wednesday and knocked down six of eight three-point attempts. That was actually better than his work inside the arc, where he knocked down a still-fine six of 10 shots. James led the Lakers with 31 points and eight assists while adding seven boards in the blowout victory.